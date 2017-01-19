U OF M Students Explore Former PSB / Parkade Site

January 18, 2017 —

Students in Professor Brenda Brown’s EVLU 4012, Studio 5, presented their designs at City Hall as part of the launch of a year-long public engagement process for development of Winnipeg’s former Public Safety Building and parkade site. Mayor Brian Bowman, who was the key speaker at the January 17, 2017 event, reviewed and discussed each of the designs with the students. Studio 5 has been working with Centre Venture Development Corporation on this Market Lands Initiative. The projects will be on display at City Hall until January 20 and also available on the Centre Venture website.