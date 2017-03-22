UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
a human brain

Smart minds on offer to media looking for insight on the financial and political implications of the federal budget

Experts available for comment on federal budget

March 22, 2017 — 

The following University of Manitoba experts are available to comment on the federal government’s upcoming budget:

 

Economics

Michael Benarroch, Dean and CA Manitoba Chair in Business Leadership at the Asper School of Business
Research interests: Macroeconomics and Economic Growth; International Trade and the Environment; Globalization and Government Size; Environmental Economics
Contact: 204-474-9712; Dean_Asperschool [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

John McCallum, Professor, Department of Accounting & Finance, I.H. Asper School of Business
Research interests: Capital markets and financial institutions
Contact: 204-474-9984; jmccall [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Wayne Simpson, Professor, Department of Economics
Research interests: Labour economics, applied microeconomics, quantitative methods and social policy; he has worked for the Bank of Canada and Economic Council of Canada.
Contact: 204-474-6174; simpson [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
He is available only on March 22.

Political Science

Barry Ferguson, Duff Roblin Professor of Government, Department of History
Research interests: Canadian political ideas, including liberalism and federalism; federal-provincial relations and western Canadian, especially Manitoba, provincial politics; comparative contemporary social trends.
Contact: 204-474-6407; Barry [dot] Ferguson [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Paul Thomas, Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Studies
Research interests: Canadian Government, with a particular interest in public policy, public administration, parliamentary reform and federal-provincial relations
Contact: 204-488-7636; pgthomas [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Research and Innovation

Digvir Jayas, Distinguished Professor, Vice-President (research and international) at U of M
Contact: 204-474-9404; digvir [dot] jayas [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

  

, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top