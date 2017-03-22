Experts available for comment on federal budget

March 22, 2017 —

The following University of Manitoba experts are available to comment on the federal government’s upcoming budget:

Economics

Michael Benarroch, Dean and CA Manitoba Chair in Business Leadership at the Asper School of Business

Research interests: Macroeconomics and Economic Growth; International Trade and the Environment; Globalization and Government Size; Environmental Economics

Contact: 204-474-9712; Dean_Asperschool [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

John McCallum, Professor, Department of Accounting & Finance, I.H. Asper School of Business

Research interests: Capital markets and financial institutions

Contact: 204-474-9984; jmccall [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Wayne Simpson, Professor, Department of Economics

Research interests: Labour economics, applied microeconomics, quantitative methods and social policy; he has worked for the Bank of Canada and Economic Council of Canada.

Contact: 204-474-6174; simpson [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

He is available only on March 22.

Political Science

Barry Ferguson, Duff Roblin Professor of Government, Department of History

Research interests: Canadian political ideas, including liberalism and federalism; federal-provincial relations and western Canadian, especially Manitoba, provincial politics; comparative contemporary social trends.

Contact: 204-474-6407; Barry [dot] Ferguson [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Paul Thomas, Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Studies

Research interests: Canadian Government, with a particular interest in public policy, public administration, parliamentary reform and federal-provincial relations

Contact: 204-488-7636; pgthomas [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Research and Innovation

Digvir Jayas, Distinguished Professor, Vice-President (research and international) at U of M

Contact: 204-474-9404; digvir [dot] jayas [at] umanitoba [dot] ca