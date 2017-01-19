UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
News from
Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management
UM Today Network

Study looking for people who’ve had exercise setbacks

January 30, 2017 — 

A research study conducted by the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management is looking for participants to be involved in an online exercise study.

You may be eligible if:

  • You can recall a past exercise failure/setback within the last 6 months
  • You are an adult (18-64) living in Canada
  • You are free of any injury that would prevent you from being physically active

A few study eligibility questions will be asked to ensure that individuals meet the online study requirements.

The online study will take approximately 40 minutes.

You will receive a $5 gift card to either Starbucks or Chapters-Indigo (your choice)!

If you are interested in participating, please contact Brittany Semenchuk at:

brittany [dot] streuber [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

This research has been approved by the Education and Nursing Research Ethics Board. If you have any concerns or complaints about this project you may contact any of the above-named persons or the Human Ethics Coordinator (HEC) at 474-7122 or humanethics [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Garrick Kozier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top