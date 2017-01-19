Study looking for people who’ve had exercise setbacks
A research study conducted by the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management is looking for participants to be involved in an online exercise study.
You may be eligible if:
- You can recall a past exercise failure/setback within the last 6 months
- You are an adult (18-64) living in Canada
- You are free of any injury that would prevent you from being physically active
A few study eligibility questions will be asked to ensure that individuals meet the online study requirements.
The online study will take approximately 40 minutes.
You will receive a $5 gift card to either Starbucks or Chapters-Indigo (your choice)!
If you are interested in participating, please contact Brittany Semenchuk at:
brittany [dot] streuber [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
This research has been approved by the Education and Nursing Research Ethics Board. If you have any concerns or complaints about this project you may contact any of the above-named persons or the Human Ethics Coordinator (HEC) at 474-7122 or humanethics [at] umanitoba [dot] ca