Study looking for people who’ve had exercise setbacks

January 30, 2017 —

A research study conducted by the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management is looking for participants to be involved in an online exercise study.

You may be eligible if:

You can recall a past exercise failure/setback within the last 6 months

You are an adult (18-64) living in Canada

You are free of any injury that would prevent you from being physically active

A few study eligibility questions will be asked to ensure that individuals meet the online study requirements.

The online study will take approximately 40 minutes.

You will receive a $5 gift card to either Starbucks or Chapters-Indigo (your choice)!

If you are interested in participating, please contact Brittany Semenchuk at:

brittany [dot] streuber [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

This research has been approved by the Education and Nursing Research Ethics Board. If you have any concerns or complaints about this project you may contact any of the above-named persons or the Human Ethics Coordinator (HEC) at 474-7122 or humanethics [at] umanitoba [dot] ca