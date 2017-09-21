Exercise Sessions For People With (or recovering from) Chronic Disease

September 20, 2017 —

People who have suffered with or continue to live with a chronic illness often find returning to exercise (or starting it for the first time), a daunting possibility. For many, the idea is too overwhelming to tackle. This is despite the following data:

Why is Physical Activity Important for All Canadians?

Findings from the Canadian Health Measures Survey suggest that 85% of Canadians are physically inactive[i].

Physical inactivity is one of the most preventable risk factors for at least 25 different chronic diseases[ii].

If a sedentary person increases their physical activity by 8 minutes per day (56 minutes per week), their risk of premature death is reduced by 9%[iii].

Physical activity offers protective benefits to mental health[iv].

WHAT CAN I DO ABOUT THAT?

Now, you can learn how to safely and effectively be active with (or without) a chronic disease such as type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease through a new session being held both at the University of Manitoba and at other locations in Winnipeg. This session will provide practical and meaningful insight that will motivate you to move forward in your wellness journey.

You will learn the basics about exercise, personalized ways of implementing an exercise program, and resources/facilities in your community. Please come in attire that will be comfortable for brief walking or wheeling on our indoor track.

The session will be concluded with an open question period with a CSEP certified Exercise Physiologist from the U of M’s Faculty of Kinesiology & Recreation Management.

For all sessions NOT at the University of Manitoba: please call 311 to register.

For sessions held at the University of Manitoba, contact Alex Edye-Mazowita at 204-474-7858 or fkrmlab [at] umanitoba [dot] ca to register.

SESSION DATES

Sept 23, 2017 10:30am-12:30pm U of M

Oct 10, 2017 6:30pm-8:30pm Cindy Klassen CC

Nov 7, 2017 6:30pm-8:30pm Fort Rouge Leisure Centre

Nov 22, 2017 6:30pm-8:30pm U of M

Nov 25, 2017 12:00pm-2:00pm Chalmers CC

Feb 13, 2018 6:30pm-8:30pm U of M

Feb 20, 2018 6:00pm-8:00pm TBA

Feb 27, 2018 6:00pm-8:00pm Cindy Klassen

Mar 3, 2018 10:30am-12:30pm U of M

Mar 17, 2018 10:30am-12:30pm TBA

