Exercise science goes back to the beginning in Winnipeg this fall

May 16, 2017 —

It’s a national conference 50 years in the making.

The Canadian Society for Exercise Science and Physiology (CSEP) is hosting it’s 50th annual general meeting in Winnipeg, Man. Oct. 25-28, 2017.

This is a homecoming of sorts for the CSEP conference. The inaugural edition was held in Winnipeg 50 years ago in conjunction with the 1967 Pan American Games.

CSEP is Canada’s leading organization for exercise science innovation and research.

“The CSEP conference is a place where researchers and practitioners across Canada come together to really look at innovative new things that have developed in the field of exercise science, exercise physiology and physical activity behaviour,” says Dr. Todd Duhamel, Associate Dean (Research and Graduate Studies), Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba.

“How do we get kids moving more with physical literacy? What are some of the innovations we can use to help influence people to move more? How can physical activity play a role in lowering stress? If you’re interested in finding answers to those types of questions, you should be at CSEP 2017,” adds Duhamel.

Subtitled Back to The Beginning, the conference is jointly hosted by the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management and the University of Winnipeg’s Gupta Faculty of Kinesiology and Applied Health.

It aims to attract over 500 CSEP certified and scientific members from across the country and around the world, as well as a substantial number of allied health professionals including physicians, nurses, dieticians, physical therapists, and national sport administrators.

The program features four keynote addresses by prominent leaders in their respective fields:

A number of research presentations and exciting symposia are also planned for this year’s conference.

A voluntary organization, CSEP is composed of professionals interested and involved in the scientific study of exercise physiology, exercise biochemistry, fitness and health. CSEP (then known as the Canadian Association of Sport Sciences), was founded at the 1967 Pan American Games in Winnipeg – the result of four years of cooperative efforts by the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Register to attend CSEP 2017, set-up as an exhibitor, or check out options on how you can become a valued sponsor of the event!