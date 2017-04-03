May 3, 2017 —

Winter term is over, exams are complete and convocation is right around the corner. As we head into the new season and get ready for summer adventures we want to know what you will miss most about the University of Manitoba campus. Follow @umstudent on Instagram, post and tag your pics and you could win $25 at the Bookstore.

Rules and regulations

The end of term Instagram Photo Contest (#ummemories) runs from 1 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 3 to 12 a.m. CST on Friday, June 9 on www.instagram.com/umstudent/.

To be entered to win, take a photo of what you’ll miss most about campus this summer, tag your photo with #ummemories and share the challenge # in your post. PRIVATE Instagram accounts must be PUBLIC during the contest in order to qualify for entry.

All entries between May 5 and June 9 will be considered and a favourite will be chosen. You may enter as many times as you like. The winning photo account will receive a U of M Bookstore Gift Card valued at $25.

The winning entry will be chosen by the Marketing and Communications Office and will be selected based on composition, creativity, quality and adherence to the theme. The winner will be notified by Instagram direct message and then announced publicly on the account.

Prize must be picked up from the Student Life Office in University Centre during regular business hours.

Contest is open to all residents of Manitoba, but prize must be picked up at the U of M Fort Garry campus. By tagging #ummemories, you are agreeing to allow the U of M to share your photo(s) on our social media accounts and on our news site, UM Today.

Your photo(s) will not be used for commercial purposes. This contest is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, Inc.

By entering, entrants confirm they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s term of use.