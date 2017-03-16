Emerging leaders celebrated

March 16, 2017 —

Forty outstanding undergraduate and graduate student leaders from all corners of our campuses are being recognized at the annual Emerging Leaders Dinner on Thursday, March 16.

The Emerging Leader Award (ELA) recognizes students who are committed to furthering the university’s educational mission by contributing to the social, cultural or economic well-being of communities on and off campus, while encouraging cross-cultural understanding and demonstrating sustained leadership and initiative.

UM Today wanted to meet some of them. So, we did.

Karissa Kirkup

Fourth-year student in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Leadership roles, partial list: Chair Person for the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) local committee at the University of Manitoba since January 2015; U10 head coach for the Junior Bisons hockey team in 2017; UMSU Representative for the University of Manitoba Athletic Council since 2015; anti-bullying advocate for Bisons Against Bullying since 2015.

UM Today: Who originally inspired you to become a leader?

Kirkup: My mom and dad are the people who inspired me to get involved in the community and become a better person. Growing up, I always saw them willing to volunteer their time and efforts to causes within the community and coaching sports. I remember the message they consistently told me was that time is the most valuable gift that you can give somebody, and I wanted to be exactly like my role models when I grew up.

What inspires you to continue?

This might sound cliché, but I have really developed a love for helping people since I have started volunteering.

Do you have a motto or philosophy you live by?

Always do more of what makes you happy. My mom has preached this to me, especially since I have left high school. I would say this is a big reason for why I volunteer so much is because I really do enjoy it.

Favourite course?

My favourite class is Principles of Fitness Training taught by Kimberly Keats. I am currently in this class, and I love it because I am learning so much about general and athletic population physical activity habits and how to apply the concepts into real life. I have one year left to play for the Bison Women’s Hockey team, so I will soon need this information to continue an active lifestyle.

Favourite campus location?

Since I am on the women’s hockey team, my favourite location is easily the Max Bell Centre. Throughout the year, I spend a ton of hours here with my teammates at practice or working out.

Anjali Yadav

Graduate student, College of Dentistry

Leadership roles, partial list: Created the Oral biology student’s group (OBSG) and represented the Oral biology consort at the health sciences graduate student’s association (HSGSA) until 2015. As an HSGSA counsellor, she served on several committees such as Internal development and review committee (IDRC), mentorship award committee and research days’ committee. Since 2014, she has been a member of the University of Manitoba’s Volunteer program.

UM Today: WHO ORIGINALLY INSPIRED YOU TO BECOME A LEADER?

Yadav: I have everyone in my life to thank for the person I am today but one person who really defined it, has been my mum. I’m fortunate to have such an extraordinary woman as my mother! She struggled through the norms to give me and my siblings the education we’ve received and encouraged us to find our calling in this world. She’s a philanthropist, who worked for women empowerment in the community, teaching them to be self-sufficient, educated under-privileged children, devoted time and her savings at animal shelters and still always had time for all four of us and papa. Growing up with her by my side, I developed many of her enthusiasms (and the stubbornness). I have understood that learning simply for the sake of knowing something new is not good enough, but giving back to the community is the true sense of life, love, and spirit. While the experiences and acquaintances throughout my journey so far have been spectacular, I have come to truly appreciate them by watching my mum. In her devotion and passion for learning and endless love of everything and everyone she is has ever been touched by, I have seen hope and life that is truly exceptional.

WHAT INSPIRES YOU TO CONTINUE?

My professional inspiration is driven by my personal experiences. I am surrounded by people who love and believe in each other and will stop at nothing until the goal in picture is achieved. This inspires me to keep going and go even harder when the path is rocky. I know, I will either make it or pave a way.

DO YOU HAVE A MOTTO OR PHILOSOPHY YOU LIVE BY, IF SO, WHAT IS IT?

Charles Lauer said, “A leader does not force people to follow but invites them on a journey.” This truly defines the essence of leadership for me.

FAVOURITE CAMPUS LOCATION?

Honestly…Bannatyne campus, dentistry building, my lab in the basement…. Sorry, I don’t have a better place in mind… I’m a PhD student.

Mario Solis Nepote

Master’s student, Faculty of Graduate Studies

Leadership roles, partial list: Participant in the Intercultural Development & Leadership Program; executive member of Latin Rhythms, UMSU student group; Chair of the Internal Development and Review Sub-Committee (UMGSA-IDRSC); Counsellor on the University of Manitoba Graduate Student Association; President of the Biomedical Engineering Graduate Student Association (BMEGSA); President of the Philosophy Club at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, Campus Chihuahua.

UM Today: WHO ORIGINALLY INSPIRED YOU TO BECOME A LEADER?

Solis Nepote: My father, the first and most important reference of leadership in my life.

WHAT INSPIRES YOU TO CONTINUE?