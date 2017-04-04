Emergency repair on Freedman Crescent – Transit rerouting

April 4, 2017 —

Due to a significant emergency repair on Freedman Crescent, Transit has rerouted buses through the south residential area.

Road info:

A portion of Freedman Crescent will be shut down on April 4 for repair work beginning at 7:00 p.m. and continuing until 5:00 a.m. on April 5.

Transit stop info:

Transit stops remain on Maclean Crescent, but have been relocated to the east side of the street. Benches will be moved accordingly in the next couple of days.

The stop relocation to the east side of Maclean will remain in place until October 30th.

See map or pdf below.

170404 Emergency Road Shutdown