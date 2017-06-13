Emergency broadcast testing on June 22

June 13, 2017 —

At 12 noon on June 22, there will will be a test of the Emergency Broadcast Towers on the Fort Garry Campus. The testing will last a few minutes.

The emergency broadcasting system is being tested In order to ensure the functionality and to provide sufficient time to rectify any issues prior to the start of the Canada Summer Games.

Community members should be aware that these emergency messages are broadcast at a very high volume and can be heard within some buildings. The message broadcast on June 22 at noon will be a test only; staff and students should not be alarmed about the message at that particular time.

However, if the Emergency Broadcast Towers are heard at any other time aside from the testing time, directives given by the message should be followed.

