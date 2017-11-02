Elevator in Architecture 2 out of service
November 2, 2017 —
Timeframe: November 2, 2017
Building: Architecture 2
Categories: Maintenance, Building/Service Access
Location: Elevator
Due to technical problems beyond our control, the elevator in Architecture 2 will be out of service for November 2 and November 3. Our service provider recognizes the importance of this elevator in servicing the University community, and hopes to have it fully operational as soon as possible.
on behalf of Thyssen Krupp elevators.
