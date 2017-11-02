UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Elevator in Architecture 2 out of service

November 2, 2017 — 

Timeframe: November 2, 2017

Building: Architecture 2

Categories: Maintenance, Building/Service Access

Location: Elevator

Due to technical problems beyond our control, the elevator in Architecture 2 will be out of service for November 2 and November 3. Our service provider recognizes the importance of this elevator in servicing the University community, and hopes to have it fully operational as soon as possible.

 

on behalf of Thyssen Krupp elevators.

 

Stay up to date with building, road, and transit notices by visiting our new service disruption webpage!

 

