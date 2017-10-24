Dr. Young conferred prof. emeritus

October 20, 2017 —

If you’ll pardon the cliché, being conferred the honour of professor emeritus was humbling, says John Young, who retired in 2016 as professor at the Faculty of Education.

Even after receiving an honour shared by only nine other accomplished professors, each an academic giant in their field, Young could scarcely contain his characteristic modesty.

“I am proud of the award. To be included in this group of people from across the university, considering the fantastic things they have done, is pretty fantastic,” Dr. Young said after receiving the title, on Thursday.

What made the distinction more meaningful was that fellow faculty both nominated, and then voted on his nomination.

“That’s exciting, and humbling is a cliché, but it’s very nice,” Young said.

Young’s conferral document singles out his interest in “the role of ‘the public’ in public education.” Dr. Young says he was particularly proud of his, “ability to do work in support of public education, especially in Manitoba.

“Manitoba gave me the job, and I feel as if my work has been to putting Manitoba on the Canadian and international stage,” Young says. “That was important.”

Dean David Mandzuk was thrilled with Young’s recognition, singling out his mentoring of young professors, ensuring a strong future for the faculty.

“He has been very well respected by both departments for many, many decades,” said Mandzuk. “He’s really a gentleman and a scholar, if ever there was one.”