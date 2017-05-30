Dr. Kirshenbaum named as director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences

May 30, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba and St. Boniface Hospital announce the appointment of Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum as Director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences (ICS) at the Albrechtsen Research Centre at St. Boniface Hospital. Dr. Kirshenbaum assumes this role effective June 1, 2017.

Dr. Kirshenbaum succeeds Dr. Pawan Singal, who has led the Institute since 2007. Dr. Singal is a principal investigator of cell pathophysiology at the ICS as well as professor, department of physiology and pathophysiology at the University of Manitoba.

Dr. Kirshenbaum is principal investigator of Cardiac Gene Biology, ICS, and professor, department of physiology and pathophysiology, University of Manitoba. He holds a Canada Research Chair in Molecular Cardiology and is director of research development, Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba. His research is setting the stage for the use of gene therapy in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and is supported by a Foundation grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, and the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation. Dr. Kirshenbaum is a Fellow of both the International Society for Heart Research (2010) and the American Heart Association (2009) and Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (2012).

“I am very pleased that the new Director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences is one of the University’s and St. Boniface’s leading researchers,” says Dr. Bruce Roe, President and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital. “I believe that Dr. Kirshenbaum’s vision for cardiovascular research will significantly advance research in this field and assist in making our province a centre of cardiovascular excellence not only in research but in patient care.“

“The appointment of Dr. Kirshenbaum to the position of Director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences is an important one” says Dr. Grant Pierce, executive director of research at St. Boniface Hospital. “The Institute is one of the largest and best groups of heart researchers in Canada. Dr. Kirshenbaum brings a well-established track record of success to this job and is well respected and recognized for his research accomplishments in the field of cardiac gene biology. We are fortunate and excited to have him lead the Institute into the future.”

“Dr. Kirshenbaum is an outstanding cardiovascular researcher,” says Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) at the University of Manitoba. “I look forward to working with him in his new leadership role at the helm of this world-class research institute.”

“I am very excited to be asked to serve as the director of this institute” says Dr. Kirshenbaum. “I look forward to working closely with the Cardiac Sciences Program of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority as well as other Provincial stakeholders to build an Institute known for training and translational research, so we will be better positioned for major strides towards reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease. Our research team is second to none in Canada, and a team effort will form an important part of the solution to this major health problem.”