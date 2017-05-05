Your Feedback Matters!

May 4, 2017 —

The Department of Architecture is reviewed periodically by the Canadian Architectural Certification Board (CACB). The CACB helps ensure professional programs meet educational standards. As part of our preparations for the next Accrediting Team Visit in early 2018, an Alumni Self-Assessment is required. To participate in this self-assessment please complete a short survey.

Click Here to access the survey and enter to win a $75 gift certificate from Deer + Almond Restaurant.

The survey includes:

• 9 short questions about yourself – so we may learn about your accomplishments; and

• 5 three-part questions about the Architecture Program – so we may benefit from your constructive feedback.

If you have any questions about this questionnaire, please feel free to contact Lisa Landrum (lisa [dot] landrum [at] umanitoba [dot] ca), or Brandy O’Reilly (brandy [dot] oreilly [at] umanitoba [dot] ca).

Please note: This questionnaire is intended only for graduates of the Architecture Program (M.Arch and/or ED-Architecture Option) in the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Manitoba.

Survey Closing Date: June 20, 2017