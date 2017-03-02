Department of Architecture Design Thesis Reviews

UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Architecture Design Thesis student, Emily Bews, participating in Interim Reviews, with Prof. Terry Fuglem , and external guest Professor Peter Olshavsky from the University of Nebraska

February 28, 2017 — 

Design Thesis is the culminating studio of the professional M.Arch program. Working with an advisor, students pursue self-driven creative work motivated by architectural questions and curiosities, and developed through intensive material research and original design explorations. A Design Thesis is both an end in itself and a new beginning: it culminates a professional education, but also inaugurates new directions. It is a transformative event—a threshold, opening new ways to think, make and engage architecture.

Design Thesis projects are as wonderfully diverse as our students. This year students are exploring a wide variety of questions and topics, including memory and imagination; spaces of storytelling; interior urbanism; weak architecture; human scale; and architecture’s role in cultivating and sustaining cultural identity.

Final Design Thesis presentations are scheduled for May 1 – 2, 2017.

For more information on individual student projects see the Design Thesis website:
http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/architecture/programs/architecture/2016-2017designthesissummarypage.html

