Diversity key to success for Seniors’ Alumni Program

May 24, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba’s Seniors’ Alumni Learning for Life Program wrapped-up yet another successful season. The program — a series of seven lectures exclusively for U of M alumni and friends aged 60-plus — has been in high demand since starting in the fall of 2015, selling out every season.

Once again, the series presented opportunities for senior alumni to explore new ideas and share their love of learning. Topics include geneology, DNA and privacy; mobile technology; ticks, gender and politics; President Trump’s effect on Manitoba; eating well for seniors; and the benefits of canola oil.

“I was interested in the program to come and learn new things,” says David Waldie, who graduated with an MBA from the U of M in 1983. “They have a wide variety of topics. Some of them, I wonder if that’s what I would be interested in, but I get here and they’re really interesting. I learn a lot from it.”

Waldie retired less than two years ago and has attended every season of the Seniors’ Alumni Program, except one, since it started. “I missed one because I didn’t get registered in time. It’s quite popular,” he says.

The final session of the season finished on May 18 with a talk from Carla Taylor titled, Oil Wars: Winners and Losers for Health.

“I think it’s great,” says Nacy Sulkers. “When people are passionate about a subject, which all of these professors are, everything is interesting. I think it’s a fabulous series. I haven’t found one that wasn’t interesting or that I had a lot of questions about.”

Sulkers graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1976. This is the second season the former English major has been to. She says she’s really impressed by how well the events are organized and how welcome the U of M’s alumni relations team makes them feel.

“What really stands out overall is the quality of the professors that speak, their passion for their topics,” says Sulkers. “We had a great session two weeks ago on ticks. We know where to go and where not to go. Some sessions are more general knowledge, like the one from the professor of the Faculty of Music who talked about lyrical diction.”

Pat Love is a two-time alumna from the U of M, having graduated with a science degree in 1965 and an education degree in 1972. This was her first season participating in the Seniors’ Alumni Program. The retired teacher loved being back in a classroom setting.

“I saw the program online and I looked at it, read about it and I thought that would be something that keeps these old brain cells working,” she says. “It certainly has become a priority. It’s on my calendar and nothing else, other than being thousands of miles away, nothing is going to keep me from going.”