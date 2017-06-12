David Foster, 2017 IDEA recipient, to speak with students and faculty of Asper School, Desautels Faculty of Music

June 12, 2017 —

On June 13 David Foster – producer, composer, humanitarian – will speak to students and faculty of the Asper School of Business and the Desautels Faculty of Music, sharing his story and vision and answering questions. Foster is the recipient of the 2017 International Distinguished Entrepreneur Award (IDEA) and he will receive his gold medal at a gala that evening at the RBC Convention Centre.

The University of Manitoba and the Associates, a group of 275 prominent business leaders who support the Asper School of Business, invite media and the University of Manitoba community to attend the presentation by Foster.

David Foster has been recognized for his tremendous achievements in the music industry, having won 16 Grammy Awards, including three Producer of the Year Awards. The David Foster Foundation, which he founded in 1985, has raised millions of dollars to help children who need organ transplants or specialized medical treatment.

Foster is a leading philanthropist in North America. He has volunteered his time to over 400 charities over the last two decades. His contributions to the music industry, economic life in Canada and the USA, and his charitable work are the reasons why he is the recipient of the University of Manitoba’s 2017 International Distinguished Entrepreneur Award.