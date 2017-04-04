CTV: Winnipeg weapons expert studying ISIS arms factories in Iraq

April 4, 2017 —

As CTV reports:

As coalition forces try to drive ISIS out of the city of Mosul in norther Iraq, one Winnipeg woman is part of a group moving in to study the weapons used by the extremist group.

Devin Morrow is a technical advisor for Conflict Armament Research, a UK-based group that traces weapons illicitly trafficked in conflict zones….

James Fergusson, director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at the University of Manitoba, said the research Morrow and her group are doing provides valuable insight into the arms trade.

“I think it’s extremely important research, not least of all because it will explode a lot of myths that are surrounding the ideas of how you acquire arms,” said Fergusson.

“You have what I call the Hollywood impact, You see these films about surreptitious arms dealers who have very nefarious ties to different people, and they’re selling arms. We don’t usually pay much attention to local production, which is the case in ISIS,” he said.