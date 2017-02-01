CTV: U of M students working to prevent child sex abuse images from hitting internet

February 1, 2017 —

As CTV reports:

Two student researchers at the University of Manitoba have teamed up with a Kelowna company called Two Hat Security to develop new software aimed at keeping child sexual abuse images off the internet.

It’s a growing problem, but with billions of images online, sorting through what’s appropriate and what’s illegal is a huge challenge for law enforcement agencies and social media companies.

Software which can scan and detect images previously reported to the authorities already exists, but the new software would be able to scan for images which exploit children as they’re uploaded….

Two Hat Security has enlisted the expertise of University of Manitoba student researchers Mehrdad Hosseinzadeh and Binglin Li.

“It’s very important I think for parents,” said Li. “They want their children to be safe.”

The PhD computer science students are fine-turning the software, so it can more accurately learn the difference between appropriate and illegal images. It’s a project the researchers feel passionate about it.

“I think the net should be a safe place both for children and for adults but more for children because they are more vulnerable to attacks and they are more sensitive,” said Hosseinzadeh. “I’m very passionate about the project. We’re going to build a safer net as well as a safer world.”

The students work is still in the very early stages, but Guerin said the RCMP eventually hopes to use the software to find images to prevent kids from becoming victims of exploitation.