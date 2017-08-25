CTV: Tall grass, less herbicides can save Manitoba Hydro cash

August 25, 2017 —

As CTV reports:

Researchers at the University of Manitoba have found a way to save Manitoba Hydro money, without spending a dime.

Researchers have found that the grassy habitat below power lines, usually ignored by conservationists and the public, can be managed to attract butterflies and grassland birds, according to a release from the U of M….

“This can be a win-win for wildlife and industry,” says Koper in the release. “We should keep looking for opportunities, like this one, to work with industry in a way that can conserve our environment and the bottom line.”

The study suggests that the money Manitoba Hydro would save by mowing less frequently could be used to plant native grass and wildflower species.