March 20, 2017 —

CTV News reported on the University of Manitoba’s Indigenous leadership group, known as the Indigenous Circle of Empowerment (I.C.E), collecting donations and raising funds for their 2nd Annual Bannock and Backpacks Donation Drive.

I.C.E. once again partnered with Got Bannock?, a grassroots organization that prepares and distributes meals to Winnipeggers in need.