October 2, 2017 —

“I can copy this, right?” The Copyright Office receives questions like this on a steady basis from members of the U of M educational community, and with good reason. Copyright can be complex, confusing, and fraught with worry about the ramifications of possible infringement.

If you’ve got questions about copyright at U of M, pack a sandwich and join us at Copyright for Lunch.

In 30 minutes we’ll cover:

Copyright basics and Fair Dealing

Copying photos, artwork, and figures in class lectures and handouts

Use of licensed eResources accessible through UML

Copyright Solutions: a service dedicated to providing assistance to you in the use of copyright protected works for educational purposes

Fort Garry Campus, 307 Tier Building

Thursday, October 19, noon – 12:45

Thursday, November 16, noon – 12:45

Thursday, December 7, noon – 12:45

Bannatyne Campus, 225 Kerr Boardroom, Neil John Maclean Library

Wednesday, October 11, noon – 12:45

Not free for lunch but have questions about copyright? We’re here to help.

Contact Copyright Solutions

Copyright Office

201 Allen Building

204-474-9607 / 8644

um_copyright [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

umanitoba.ca/copyright