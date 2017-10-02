Copyright for lunch
Helpful information sessions for faculty, instructors, and staff
“I can copy this, right?” The Copyright Office receives questions like this on a steady basis from members of the U of M educational community, and with good reason. Copyright can be complex, confusing, and fraught with worry about the ramifications of possible infringement.
If you’ve got questions about copyright at U of M, pack a sandwich and join us at Copyright for Lunch.
In 30 minutes we’ll cover:
- Copyright basics and Fair Dealing
- Copying photos, artwork, and figures in class lectures and handouts
- Use of licensed eResources accessible through UML
- Copyright Solutions: a service dedicated to providing assistance to you in the use of copyright protected works for educational purposes
Fort Garry Campus, 307 Tier Building
Thursday, October 19, noon – 12:45
Thursday, November 16, noon – 12:45
Thursday, December 7, noon – 12:45
Bannatyne Campus, 225 Kerr Boardroom, Neil John Maclean Library
Wednesday, October 11, noon – 12:45
Not free for lunch but have questions about copyright? We’re here to help.
Contact Copyright Solutions
Copyright Office
201 Allen Building
204-474-9607 / 8644
um_copyright [at] umanitoba [dot] ca