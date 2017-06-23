UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Construction project to affect Sidney Smith Street traffic flow, starting July 3

June 23, 2017 — 

On July 3, Sidney Smith Street between Sifton Road and Dysart Road (a section of the Trans Canada Trail) will become one-way northbound only to make way for a pedestrian and cycling facility between Main Campus and the Southwood Lands.

Construction is projected to wrap up around July 21.

Access to parking lot Q and Sidney Smith Street from eastbound Dysart Road are expected to continue normally throughout construction.

 

 

