Construction project to affect Sidney Smith Street traffic flow, starting July 3

June 23, 2017 —

On July 3, Sidney Smith Street between Sifton Road and Dysart Road (a section of the Trans Canada Trail) will become one-way northbound only to make way for a pedestrian and cycling facility between Main Campus and the Southwood Lands.

Construction is projected to wrap up around July 21.

Access to parking lot Q and Sidney Smith Street from eastbound Dysart Road are expected to continue normally throughout construction.