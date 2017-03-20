Construction notice: watermain upgrade – Dafoe Rd. and bus rapid transit work

March 20, 2017 —

WATER MAIN UPGRADES: Mar. 30 to May 31, 2017

The University is undertaking a construction project to upgrade water main infrastructure along Dafoe Rd. between Gillson Street and Service 7 Street S.

Installation of the water main upgrades will begin on or around Monday, March 20 and will be completed by end of May 2017.

SOUTHWEST RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT, FORT GARRY CAMPUS: May 1 to Dec. 1, 2017

Starting May 1, the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Transit will begin construction of the portion of the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project that runs through the Fort Garry Campus.

The bulk of the work will occur on Dafoe Rd. between Gillson St. and Saunderson St.

There will be no public access along Dafoe Rd. starting east of Gillson St. to Service 7 Street S., though emergency vehicle access and U of M service vehicle access will be maintained. Access to Gillson St. and Parking Lot N will be maintained.

Additional construction will take place at the School of Music bus stop and the Chancellor Matheson bus stop, located on University Cres. Parking Lot CTC and ACE will be periodically impacted, but will remain open throughout construction.

Occasional delays should be anticipated. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be slightly impacted throughout construction. Barricades and safety signage will be clearly posted to safely direct pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles as required. Caution should be taken at all times during construction.



The map below shows the extent of impacts. Your patience and cooperation to ensure everyone’s safety is appreciated.