Construction Notice: Saturday morning May 13 from 7 a.m. to noon, West Side of Chancellors Circle

May 11, 2017 —

Bird Construction will be mobilizing a crane on campus, Saturday morning May 13 from 7 a.m. – noon, West Side of Chancellors Circle, to lift steel beams for Renovation to IQ’s in University Centre. Partial lane closure will be in effect during this time, with flagging personnel on site controlling traffic and pedestrians.

Please take necessary caution in the surrounding area during this time. Your cooperation is appreciated.