Commuter Challenge 2017.

May 25, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba is a registered workplace in the 2017 Commuter Challenge – a friendly week-long competition that challenges participants to walk, cycle, carpool or take transit to school or work.

In 2016, 365 University of Manitoba staff and students participated in the challenge, travelling more than 31,000 km and avoiding 5.4 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Register today and encourage your friends and co-workers to get involved. Commuters will be entered to win prizes and are invited to join the Office of Sustainability at fun events throughout the week.

If you already walk, bike, carpool or take the bus to campus, you can still sign up to see the impact you’re making.

Prizes

All University of Manitoba staff and students who register and participate in Commuter Challenge will be entered to win prizes from Green Action Centre, including a $500 VIA Rail Train Voucher, weekend passes to Winnipeg Folk Festival and many more. Plus, there are prizes exclusively for U of M participants.

Early Bird registration prize

Register before noon (12 p.m.) on Thursday, June 1 and be entered to win a Max 5 (5 day) Winnipeg Transit pass for June 5-9 (Commuter Challenge Week).

University of Manitoba prizes

2 x 4-month memberships to Recreation Services facilities, valued at $210 each (staff/faculty only)

Bike tune-up from UMCycle, valued at $75 (staff/faculty only)

Refurbished bike from UMCycle (students only)

Bike tune-up from UMCycle valued at $75, plus 1 x 50% off merchandise coupon (students only, some restrictions apply)

$20 gift certificate for Degrees (students only)

$20 gift certificate for the HUB (students only)

UM student locker and towel service for 1-term, valued at $75 (students only)

University of Manitoba t-shirt

5 Office of Sustainability travel mugs

Prize selection is by random draw. With the exception of the Early Bird Prize, only participants who have registered and logged Commuter Challenge Week trips by Friday, June 15 will be eligible to win prizes.

Refreshing drink giveaways

Register for Commuter Challenge and enjoy a bike-blended smoothie.

Monday, June 5 | 8-9:30 a.m.

Curry Place @ Sidney Smith (Fort Garry campus – location 1 on map)

Wednesday, June 7 | 8-9:30 a.m.

Brodie Centre Entrance (Bannatyne campus)

Thursday, June 8 | 8-9:30 a.m.

Dafoe Rd @ Gillson St (Fort Garry campus – location 3 on map)

Find your ideal commute

Explore your transportation options to U of M campuses. Learn how and where to lock your bike, find convenient park & ride locations and discover carpool only parking spaces.