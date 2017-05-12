Community urged to avoid geese nesting areas and rooftops

May 12, 2017 —

The following is a message from Stephen Cumpsty, Director O&M, Physical Plant:

The University of Manitoba campus is home to broods of goslings as goose eggs have started to hatch.

In response to the recent attention to our goose population, a Goose Education and Awareness Plan is being developed. New signage has been produced and will soon be installed in areas with high concentrations of geese to alert campus residents to avoid the area.

As the goslings start to hatch, staff and students may notice them on rooftops or other apparently unsuitable areas. Physical Plant staff have consulted with Environment Canada experts and the U of M Avian Behaviour Laboratory for advice on how to manage the hatching process.

With regard to the goslings appearing on campus, please note:

Goslings have a three-day supply of food within them to provide them with nutrients after hatching.

Goslings are light and can withstand a jump from a rooftop of up to eight storeys without injury.

The parent geese take the goslings to water and food as necessary.

In some cases, Physical Plant can install a ramp on a rooftop with high parapets so that the goslings can more easily leave the roof.

In extreme cases where goslings require assistance, MB Wildlife Branch will be contacted by Physical Plant.

A hatch occurred on the Isbister Building, and it was confirmed on May 8 that the goslings have already left the rooftop.

Staff and students are reminded that they should avoid interfering with the geese and avoid feeding them. Anyone coming onto campus or leaving via residential streets is cautioned to drive with care, and to allow geese to cross the roadways as they move around campus.

The geese are likely in their final stages of nesting, so please remain extra cautious, avoid nesting areas and keep a wide berth. Once goslings are hatched, most geese will move on from campus.

Under no circumstances should staff or students attempt to access rooftop areas to provide assistance to geese. If there are concerns with a goose or goslings in an area, Physical Plant should be contacted at 204-474-6281 or email: ppwod [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Physical Plant will coordinate appropriate services.

Thank you for your cooperation.