College of Pharmacy congratulates Class of 2017, celebrates awards

June 9, 2017 —

Yesterday 49 new grads from the College of Pharmacy in the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences gathered for a formal welcome to the profession and awards presentation at Immanuel Pentecostal Church.

Dr. Xiaochen Gu, professor and Acting Dean of the College of Pharmacy, congratulated the newly graduated pharmacists and expressed his confidence in their skills and training. “As the future generation of pharmacists, I know that you are fully aware of your duties and responsibilities, your obligations to your patients and your clients, as front-line health-care professionals,” said Gu. “I also trust that you are adaptable to the new changes that will face you in your career and your life.”

Raveen Boparai opened her valedictory address by thanking the audience—families most of all, whose support and encouragement was a vital part of the students’ success. She also expressed her gratitude to the professors and staff who made each student feel at home. “I think back to four years ago and how proud I felt to be welcomed into the College of Pharmacy,” remembering her early days in the program. “Today I feel that same pride being welcomed into the profession.”