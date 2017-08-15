Charity golf tourney raises nearly $6K

August 15, 2017 —

The weather turned out perfect for the 2017 U of M/UMSU golf tournament.

It was a fantastic opportunity for fellowship with fellow staff, alumni and retirees for some laughs and some fun on the course.

The sold-out event raised nearly $6,000 for the University of Manitoba Student Food Bank. Students in need can drop by the University Financial Aid and Awards office for access to the UMSU food bank, where they are treated with respect and confidentiality.

The food bank operates on contributions, any groups or students who are able to support this service are asked to donate non-perishable food items at the UMSU office or at any UMSU programming event.