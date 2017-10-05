Celebrate Sustainability Month With These Awesome Events

October 4, 2017 —

Throughout the month of October, organizations, community groups and individuals gather together to promote sustainable behaviours and events across the province in celebration of Sustainability Month. This year the Office of Sustainability and campus partners are hosting a wide range of events which are free and open to all staff, students, faculty and the greater university community. Pop by to join the fun and learn about sustainability.

Event Listing

Trashless Tuesdays

Every Tuesday in October. Be caught using a reusable coffee mug, bag or lunch container for a chance to win!

Winter Cycling Workshop

Friday, October 13, 12:30 – 1:30 pm, UMCycle Bike Kiosk (Sidney Smith & Curry Place) & Wednesday, October 18, 12:00 – 1:00 pm, 327 NJMHS Library (Bannatyne Campus)

Safety and maintenance tips and everything else you need to know about winter cycling in Winnipeg. Hosted by UMCycle.

Foraging & Wild Edibles

Wednesday, October 18, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm – 237 University College

Learn about foraging for food in Manitoba and how to craft some delicious treat from wild edibles.

Tree Audit

Wednesday, October 18, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, North Entrance University College (river facing)

Join in a campus tree audit. This hands on experience will give you a closer look at the tree population on campus while learning from an expert in the field. Outdoor session – rain or shine!

Campus Cleanup

Wednesday, October 18, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Buller Greenhouse Entrance

Help clean up our campus. Bags and gloves provided. Outdoor session – rain or shine!

Plant Walk

Wednesday, October 18, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Migizii Agamik

Take a walk around the Migizii Agamik gardens to learn about indigenous plant species to the U of M campus. Outdoor session – rain or shine!

Fix a Flat

Wednesday, October 25, 12:00 – 1:00 pm, 327 NJMHS Library (Bannatyne Campus)

Learn the basics of fixing a flat tire on your bicycle. Hosted by UMCycle.

Green Flicks: Before the Flood

Thursday, October 26, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, GSA Lounge, 2nd Floor University Centre

Join us for a showing of Before the Flood. This film presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent the disruption of life on our planet. Free popcorn will be available! Join us the last Thursday of every month for a Green Flick.