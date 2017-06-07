CBC: Winnipeg woman helping to Indigenize the Senate at youth forum

June 7, 2017 —

As CBC News reports:

A ​Métis woman from Winnipeg will be sharing her story in the Senate on Wednesday as a part of an event to mark Canada 150 celebrations and Aboriginal History Month.

Tiffany Monkman is one of 10 young Indigenous leaders from across the country acting as a role model at the Indigenize the Senate youth forum and young leaders’ meeting.

Monkman said it was an emotional moment when she found out she had been selected for the forum from more than 100 nominees.

“I’m not gonna lie, I had some tears — happy tears, that is,” she said.

…Monkman works at the University of Manitoba as a student advisor and recruiter for Aboriginal Business Education Partners. Monkman graduated from the U of M in 2012 with an honours degree in commerce.