UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
UM Today
UM Today

CBC: What ‘enormous’ wetland loss is costing Manitoba

January 3, 2017 — 

As CBC reports:

Manitoba loses, on average, 4½ football fields worth of wetlands every day — a trend scientists say is doomed to continue so long as the province fails to enact a meaningful conservation plan. But really, what have those slimy cesspools done for you lately anyway, besides belch legions of mosquitoes into existence?

“A lot of people still haven’t been convinced that wetlands are valuable,” says University of Manitoba ecologist Gordon Goldsborough, a specialist who studies how human activity impacts wetlands.

“There’s still a prevailing view among many people that the sooner they’re drained and made into productive farmland, for example, the better.

 

 

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top