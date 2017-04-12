CBC: Tuition tax credit cut slays deficit ‘on the backs of students’

April 12, 2017 —

As CBC reports:

Manitoba students still reeling from changes to the post-secondary tuition cap are now expressing their disappointment that they also won’t get a tax credit after they graduate….

University of Manitoba president and vice-chancellor David Barnard said while universities and colleges received a $2-million increase, it won’t match inflation.

“There won’t be enough in the current year from the increases in tuition so all of the institutions will be faced with making some adjustments,” he said.

However, he added that the university is aware of the need for responsible recovery and he is “interested in … what will come in the future in terms of investment in innovation and research.”

“I would say that all of us in the province are being asked to participate together in the challenge that is facing the public sector, so we participate with our students in a responsible manner,” he said.