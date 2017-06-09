UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
CBC: Tomson Highway, acclaimed Cree author and playwright, receives honorary degree

June 9, 2017 — 

As CBC reports

Acclaimed Cree author, playwright and musician Tomson Highway has received an honorary degree from the University of Manitoba.

Highway, whose work includes the multiple-award-winning plays Dry Lips Oughta Move to Kapuskasing and The Rez Sisters, as well as the novel Kiss of the Fur Queen, was awarded an honorary doctor of letters this week in Winnipeg.

The honorary degree recognizes Highway’s “powerful truth telling, his generous artistic spirit, and his indelible leadership in the Indigenous creative arts,” according to an announcement on the university’s website,

 

 

