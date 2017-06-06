CBC: Sobey Art Award reveals female-dominated top 5 shortlist

June 6, 2017 —

As CBC reports, alumna Divya Mehra [BFA(Hons)/2005] has been shortlisted for Sobey Art Award.

Women dominate the field of this year’s Sobey Art Award short list, announced Tuesday, holding four of the five short list spots.

The $50,000 prize — one of Canada’s top prizes for contemporary art — is given out each year to a contemporary artist under the age of 40. One nominee is selected in five different regions of the country. It is Canada’s equivalent to the Turner Prize in Britain, which recently dropped its age restriction.

This year’s Sobey nominees are:

Atlantic: Ursula Johnson (Dartmouth, N.S.)

Quebec: Jacynthe Carrier (Quebec City)

Ontario: Bridget Moser (Toronto)

Prairies and the North: Divya Mehra (Winnipeg)

West Coast and the Yukon: Raymond Boisjoly (Vancouver)