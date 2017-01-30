UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
CBC: Iranian Winnipeggers turned away from flight to U.S. for academic conference

January 30, 2017 — 

As the CBC reports:

A husband and wife studying at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg are coming to terms with new restrictions after they say they were turned away from a flight to California on Saturday because of a new executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Elnaz Afsharipour and her husband are from Iran and have lived in Winnipeg for four years on student visas. The couple was headed to an academic conference in San Francisco.

 

Afsharipour conducts cutting-edge research in Cyrus Shafai’s ultra-clean lab in the Faculty of Engineering.

 

