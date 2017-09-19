CBC: Ignored to death: Brian Sinclair’s death caused by racism, inquest inadequate, group says

September 19, 2017 —

As CBC reports:

A group of doctors and academics from across Canada say an Indigenous man who died while waiting for care in a Winnipeg emergency room in 2008 was killed by racism, and say the subsequent inquest into his death didn’t address the real problem.

“Medicine and health always sees itself as benevolent and caring for people. It’s not true for many Indigenous people, it’s a violent encounter,” said Dr. Barry Lavallee, a professor at the University of Manitoba and the director of education for the Indigenous Institute of Health and Healing/Ongomiizwin.