CBC: Climate change threatening some migratory birds that breed in Canada

May 18, 2017 —

As CBC reports:

Imagine a day when the familiar bird calls of spring are no more. This could become a reality in the face of climate change, new research suggests….

The birds who are able to adapt not only hold an advantage for feeding, but also for nesting.

Purple martins, for example nest in cavities, such as holes in trees. But if birds who are able to adapt to earlier greening arrive before them, they take up the good real estate, leaving the martins to find potentially less protected places for their nests.

“Even a small number of days can make a difference,” said Kevin Fraser, assistant professor at the Avian Behaviour and Conservation Lab at the University of Manitoba in an interview with CBC News.

Fraser said that his migration studies show that long-distance migratory birds are facing challenges with the changing climate.

“What we’re seeing with our individual birds, in a more advanced spring like we had in 2012…our birds weren’t able to match that pace.”