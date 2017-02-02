CBC: Canadian law profs say U.S. is no longer safe for refugees and refugee ban reflects bigotry, xenophobia

February 2, 2017 —

As CBC reports:

An open letter sent to federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and signed by more than 200 law professors across the country argue that Canada should not refuse entry to people to appease the US Administration…

The actions and statements made by Trump and his administration are inconsistent with the 1951 Refugee Convention, the Convention Against Torture, the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and many other international human rights instruments, the letter states.

Karen Busby, a professor in the University of Manitoba’s faculty of law and the academic director of the Centre for Human Rights Research, was one of eight professors from the U of M who signed the letter. “Many would argue that the U.S. already, prior to Trump, was a place that wasn’t that safe for asylum seekers, and of course now, given the position that the government has taken very strongly against asylum seekers, it’s become an even less safe place for them,” she said.