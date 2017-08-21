UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
CTV/CBC: Body of former University of Manitoba teacher Patrick O’Flaherty found

August 21, 2017 — 

As CTV and CBC report:

The body of distinguished Newfoundland writer and historian Patrick O’Flaherty has been recovered from a pond after a roughly three-day search.

An RCMP spokesperson has confirmed that O’Flaherty was the 78-year-old swimmer who went missing in Barbour’s Pond near Keels last Wednesday….

Born in Long Beach, O’Flaherty earned a PhD at University College London at the age of 24, O’Dea said, and later taught at University of Manitoba.

 

