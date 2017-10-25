Catherine “Kiki” Delaney to be inducted into Investment Industry Association of Canada Hall of Fame

October 26, 2017 —

Catherine “Kiki” Delaney [B.A./1969, LL.D./2011] will be inducted into the Investment Industry Association of Canada Hall of Fame at a gala in Toronto on Oct. 26.

This prestigious honour is given to a maximum of four people annually and this is the second time in three years a U of M grad has been among them: Charles Winograd [B.A./1969] was inducted in 2015.

The IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame honours the talent and integrity of professionals in Canada’s investment industry.

“They have given much to the investment industry and capital markets, and given back much to their communities and to Canada. It is fitting that these highly accomplished trailblazers join the distinguished list of past Inductees who have set such a high standard of excellence, innovation and social responsibility,” says Ian Russell, IIAC President and CEO.

Ms. Delaney has thrived in the investment business for over 30 years and has played a strong role in her community. Ms. Delaney began her career as a Sales Assistant at Merrill Lynch, later becoming Executive Vice-President at Guardian Investment Counsel and then a Partner at Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc. In 1992, Ms. Delaney founded C.A. Delaney Capital Management Ltd., an investment counselling firm directed at private wealth.

Since its inception in 1992, Delaney Capital Management has become one of the leading investment counselling firms in Canada and one of the most recognised firms in capital markets in this country. In a 14-year period Delaney Capital Management has grown and expanded and today employs 16 people and manages over $1.8 billion on behalf of individuals and institutions.

In addition to the role Ms. Delaney has played at Delaney Capital Management, she has been involved in industry affairs as a director of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts. She is a past president of The Ticker Club, one of the least known but most prestigious investment organizations in Canada. In The Ticker Club’s 78-year history, Kiki Delaney was its second female president.

Delaney Capital Management encourages the ethic of giving to charitable causes by matching employee gifts and by stressing the importance of community involvement. The firm is a major supporter of not-for-profit groups in the areas of health, culture and women’s and children’s issues including organizations such as The Pier 21 Society, The Famous5 Foundation, LEAF – The Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund Foundation, Canadian Women’s Foundation, Trails Youth Initiative, The Avenue Road Arts School and many others.