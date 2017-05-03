Canadian Business: Meet Canada’s next generation of software stars

May 3, 2017 —

As the only recipient from Manitoba, Matthew proves not all of the best development talent flocks to the big tech hubs of Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. He is a skilled recent computer science graduate from the University of Manitoba, with three impressive developer positions under his belt already. As a Software Developer at SkipTheDishes, he helped develop numerous key features, such as “SkipScore,” which are now used by millions of people every day. Outside of his technical expertise, he has been committed to helping advance the field through the coordination of multiple hackathons, as well as student-run clubs at the University of Manitoba.