Campus services available over holiday break

December 22, 2016 —

If you are thinking of coming to campus over the holiday break (Dec. 23, 2016 – Jan. 2, 2017), here are some services that will be available, and some things you should keep in mind.

Elizabeth Dafoe Library

To help students complete the Fall Term successfully, the University has decided to keep Elizabeth Dafoe Library open for limited hours over the holiday break. Students’ success is a high priority, and having library space available for students will give them a place to prepare for January exams.

There will be one librarian and one library assistant available during the days so that students can access help when they need it; in the evenings, the library will serve as a study hall, meaning no library staff will be on site, only security services. As usual, students can access electronic resources from anywhere, anytime, using their UMnet ID.

Elizabeth Dafoe Library Holiday Break hours, Dec 23, 2016-Jan 2, 2017:

December 27: Open from 9:00 a.m. –9:00 p.m.; library staffed from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; study hall only from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

December 28: Open from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; library staffed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; study hall only from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

December 29: Open from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; library staffed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; study hall only from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

December 30: Open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; library staffed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

January 2: Open from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; library staffed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; study hall only from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Recreation Services

The Active Living Centre, Frank Kennedy Centre, Joyce Fromson Pool, and Joe Doupe Recreation Centre (Bannatyne campus) will be operating under a reduced schedule during the upcoming break (Dec. 23 to Jan. 2). The holiday schedule is as follows:

December 23 – 26: Closed

December 27 – 30: Open from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

December 31 – January 2, 2017: Closed

January 3: Open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. (normal hours)

For more information on programs and activities during this time, visit Recreation Services online or download the Recreation Services app.

Food Services

Most campus food services will be closed over the holiday break, except for The Fresh Food Company in Pembina Hall. Click here to learn more about what’s available for the rest of December and into January.

Computer Resources

To ensure students have continued access to computer resources over the Holiday Break, IST is encouraging all students to validate their access before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. IST will be closed over the Holiday Break. Some services to check include:

Email: http://365.myumanitoba.ca

UM Learn: https://universityofmanitoba.desire2learn.com/d2l/login

Libraries: http://umanitoba.ca/libraries/

IST is also advising students to be cautious when clicking on links received via email. More information on phishing and suspicious email can be found here.

If you require assistance before the break, please contact:

IST Service Desk

Mon-Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

204-474-8600

Walk in:

Fort Garry campus

123 Fletcher Argue

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bannatyne campus

230 Neil John MacLean Library

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Did you know? You can now submit requests and check your ticket status online at umanitoba.ca/ist/service_catalogue/