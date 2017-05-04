Calls to ‘Re-Concili-Action’ Focus of Margaret Elder Hart Distinguished Visitor

May 4, 2017 —

This year’s Margaret Elder Hart Distinguished Visitor will present on Indigenous perspectives in health care and taking action based on the recommendations of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission.

Hosted by the College of Nursing, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, this year’s Distinguished Visitor is Dr. Lisa Bourque Bearskin from Thompson Rivers University. She will address the impact of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on nursing and the role of Indigenous knowledge in health care.

What: Margaret Elder Hart Distinguished Visitor When: Monday, May 8, 2017 10:00 am – Noon Panel Discussion: “Moving forward: Calls to ‘Re-Concili-Action’ – What needs to happen now?” 1:30 – 3:30 pm Presentation: “Creating Space for Indigenous Knowledge in Health Care” Where: Room 260, Helen Glass Centre for Nursing

The Margaret Elder Hart Distinguished Visitor is a free event and is open to the public.

Click here to register.

Named after Margaret Elder Hart, a pioneer in nursing education and the Director of the University of Manitoba School of Nursing from 1948 to her retirement in 1972, the Distinguished Visitor event is an opportunity for invited speakers to speak on topics relevant to nursing practice and the broader community. Past speakers have addressed the issues of bullying; palliative care; and the nature of trauma and its effects on health.

Bourque Bearskin is uniquely qualified to provide insight on nursing and Indigenous health. A member of the Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Dr. Bourque Bearskin has worked for 25 years as a nurse in Alberta and has developed and delivered several Indigenous nursing initiatives. She is the current President of the Aboriginal Nurses Association of Canada where she provides leadership that enhances understandings of Indigenous nursing knowledge.

“We felt that we would like to invite a speaker who could speak of health-care issues and nursing practice from the perspective of an Indigenous nurse leader in the health-care system,” said Dr. Elaine Mordoch, an associate professor in the College of Nursing. “We want to learn from her perspective and we believe that Dr. Bourque Bearskin’s presentation and the panel discussion will inform our thinking and contribute to building respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous nurses.”