Call for nominations for university awards

September 6, 2017 — 

Celebrating and recognizing the success of our colleagues and other distinguished individuals are important parts of university life. There are several honours and awards awarded annually by the university which are administered through the Office of the University Secretary. You are encouraged to make nominations for the following honours:

  1. Honorary Degrees
  2. Distinguished Service Award
  3. Peter D. Curry Chancellor’s Award
  4. Distinguished Professor
  5. Professor, Dean and Librarian Emeritus/Emerita

More information, procedures, and nomination forms can be found on the Governance Website:

http://umanitoba.ca/admin/governance/

For a summary of awards, requirements, and deadlines please click on the following link:
http://umanitoba.ca/admin/governance/media/Honors_Titles_and_Awards_Chart_2015_v2.pdf

 

