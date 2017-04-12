Call for nominations for Support Staff Assessor on the Board of Governors

April 12, 2017 —

Nominations are being sought for a Support Staff Assessor and an Alternate Assessor on the Board of Governors, each for a two year term commencing on June 1, 2017 and ending on May 31, 2019.

The position of Support Staff Assessor was created to enable the Board of Governors to benefit from a support staff perspective during its meetings. The Assessor attends meetings of the Board and its Executive Committee. The Assessor has the same rights and obligations as a member of the Board and the Executive Committee, except that an Assessor may not make or amend motions, or vote.

All full-time support staff are eligible to be elected and to vote, and will be mailed a nomination form and information regarding the position and the election process. The nomination form must be signed by five support staff members and by the nominee to signify his/her acceptance of the nomination, and returned to the Office of the University Secretary, 312 Administration Building, by 12:00 noon on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Ballots will be mailed to all full-time support staff members on Friday, May 5 with the deadline for receipt of ballots being 12:00 noon on Friday, May 19, 2017. Ballots will be counted and the results announced on May 23. The Assessor will be the nominee who receives the highest number of votes. The Alternate Assessor will be the nominee who receives the second highest number of votes.

For additional information regarding the Board of Governors, the role of the Support Staff Assessor, and for an electronic, form-fillable version of the nomination form, see: http://umanitoba.ca/admin/governance/support_staff_assessor.html

For more information, contact: Sandi Utsunomiya, Governance Systems Coordinator, Office of the University Secretary, 204-474-8174, Sandi [dot] Utsunomiya [at] umanitoba [dot] ca