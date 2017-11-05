Call for Certificate of Merit nominations now open

November 2, 2017 —

The Certificate of Merit is presented by the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and the School of Agriculture in recognition of leadership with agricultural organizations and outstanding service to the community at large.

Each year two Certificates of Merit are presented, normally, one to a graduate of the Agriculture Diploma program, and one to a graduate of the Agriculture Degree program.

Nominations are considered by the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences Executive Committee and must be received no later than January 12, 2018.

Nominations should include a letter from the nominator describing the nominee’s leadership contributions and service to the community. Letters of support may also be included.

More information including a list of previous recipients can be found at http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/afs/school/merit.html.

Please direct any inquiries and submit nominations to:

Michele Rogalsky

Director

School of Agriculture

Michele [dot] Rogalsky [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

271 Agriculture Building

University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB

R3T 2N2