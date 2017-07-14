July 14, 2017 —

Aligning with the Accessibility for Manitobans Act, and the University of Manitoba’s commitment to fostering and providing an accessible environment, the University will be embarking on a campus-wide audit of the built environment to identify accessibility barriers. Facilitated with guidance from Physical Plant Architectural and Engineering Services, auditors from Adaptability Canada Corporation will be visiting interior and exterior spaces at the Fort Garry and Bannatyne Campuses and William Norrie Centre over the next 2 months to assess and gather data about our physical surroundings for potential barriers; recommendations from this work will be compiled that will steer the development of future projects as means of championing an accessible campus for all. A summary of the findings will be available when the full report is completed in the Fall of 2018.

Auditors will be identifiable by University issued identification cards that state their name, and the project they are part of; they will also be carrying a letter of intent outlining the project scope. The overall schedule for the audit follows the Caretaking Zone model; date and zone information can be found below. For a detailed schedule as to when the audit team will be in your building, please visit the Physical Plant website where an up to date schedule will be maintained.

Week 1: July 6-9, Zone: Residence

Week 2: July 10-13, Zone: Residence, St. Andrews, St John’s, St. Paul’s

Week 2-3: July 12-19, Zone: Active Living

Week 4: July 24-27, Zone: Central, East

Week 5: July 28-August 3, Zone: Bannatyne Campus

Week 6: August 4-13, Zone: North

Week 7: August 13-31, Zone: South

If you would like more information on Adaptability Canada Corporation, please visit their website at http://www.adaptabilitycanada.com/ . For comments or questions regarding the built environment accessibility audit, please contact Mia Kinal, Project Coordinator at 204.223.5286 or mia [dot] kinal [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.