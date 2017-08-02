Budget Model Project moves toward implementation

August 2, 2017 —

University of Manitoba President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. David Barnard approved a budget model that will foster collaboration, recognize strategic growth, be more transparent and better understood.

Administration has been working to support the implementation of this model and its supporting software. “I am excited to see the culmination of the Budget Model Steering Committee’s work over the past year and move into the implementation phase,” says Dr. Janice Ristock, Provost and Vice-President (Academic) and project sponsor.

An Implementation Leadership Team that includes David Collins, Vice-Provost (Integrated Planning and Academic Programs), Tom Hay (Comptroller) and Mario Lebar (Chief Information Officer) will ensure staff are well positioned to work in this new budget platform.

Holly Madden, Senior Project Lead and Adam Gerhard, Project Coordinator are overseeing the work of four Operational Support teams.

Lynn Zapshala-Kelln, Vice-President (Administration) and project sponsor adds, “The immediate focus is to ensure that key financial staff are trained on the new budget and planning tool.” Staff can expect budget and financial officers to be trained on the new software in the coming months.

When training is completed, further information will be shared.