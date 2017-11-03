Brodie centre sewer line replacement project starts Nov. 7

November 3, 2017 —

Starting November 7, construction work will begin in the basement level of the Medical Services corridor (S011) leading to the Brodie centre.



This work will take occur over two weeks, with all work being conducted between the hours of 5 PM to 6 AM.



During times of active work, the corridor will be closed to all pedestrian traffic. Signage will be posted to direct building occupants accordingly.



Questions or concerns regarding this work can be directed to Garth Bergen at 204-396-6346 or Garth [dot] bargen [at] umanitoba [dot] ca





Stay up to date with building, road, and transit notices by visiting our new service disruption webpage!