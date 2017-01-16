UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
Brant News: Wilfrid Laurier University appoints new president and vice-chancellor

January 16, 2017 — 

As Brant News reports:

Wilfrid Laurier University has appointed a distinguished scientist as its next president and vice-chancellor.

Deborah MacLatchy, who also has extensive experience in research, teaching and senior administration, is a former dean of science and served as Laurier’s provost and vice-president: academic, since 2009.

MacLatchy earned an honours B.Sc. in biology from Acadia University and a PhD in zoology from the University of Manitoba.

 

